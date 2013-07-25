July 25 The following is a list of U.S. power plants in which JPMorgan Chase & Co has an interest, according to the bank's filing with U.S. federal energy regulators in late June. JPMorgan's commodity trading arm is looking to sell more of the electricity deals it has with U.S. power plants and wind farms, a source familiar with the business said Wednesday, after the bank largely exited the Californian market in May. So-called tolling and marketing agreements allow the bank's commodity division, JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corporation, to supply fuel and then sell the power on behalf of the plant's owner. The bank's commodity traders control more than 2,950 megawatts of electricity through such deals, enough to power every one of Indiana's 2.8 million homes. The bank's commodity division also has an equity interest in three entities that own power plants in the United States, which are held as merchant banking investments or other permissible investments, according to the source. JPMorgan also owns interests in power plants and wind farms through its private equity arm, JPMorgan Capital Partners, and JPMorgan Infrastructure Investments Group, its asset management division. JPM Commodity Arm Tolling Agreements Company Plant Owned By State Size Fuel BE Alabama LLC Lindsay Hill Tenaska AL 844 Gas BE KJ LLC *Kinder-Jackson Jackson Pfd MI 545 Gas Florida Power *Brooksville Florida Pwr FL 75 Biomass JP Morgan Ventures Colquitt Colquitt EMC GA 376.2 JP Morgan Ventures *Brandywine Panda MD 230 Gas JP Morgan Ventures Grays Harbor Grays Harbor WA 480 Gas JPM Capital **Sandy Ridge Sandy Ridge PA 50 Wind JPM Capital **Minonk Minonk Wind IL 200 Wind Algonquin Power Senate TX 150 Wind Total 2,950 JPM Investment and Private Equity Arms Company Plant Owned By State Size Fuel JP Morgan Invstmnt DuBay Consolidated WI 7.2 Water JP Morgan Invstmnt Stevens Point Consolidated WI 4.8 Water JP Morgan Invstmnt Biron Consolidated WI 5.6 Water JP Morgan Invstmnt Wisconsin Rapids Consolidated WI 8.8 Water JP Morgan Invstmnt Whiting Consolidated WI 5.1 Water JP Morgan Invstmnt Escanaba Paper Escanaba MI 103.3 Coal JP Morgan Invstmnt Luke Paper Luke Paper MD 65 Coal JP Morgan Invstmnt Rumford Paper Rumford ME 102.6 Coal JP Morgan Invstmnt Rumford Paper Rumford ME 12.5 Oil JP Morgan Invstmnt Duluth Mill NewPage WI 10.6 JP Morgan Invstmnt Stevens Pt Mill NewPage WI 7.6 Gas JP Morgan Invstmnt Biron Mill NewPage WI 61.6 Coal JP Morgan Invstmnt Wisc. Rapids Mll NewPage WI 20.8 JP Morgan Invstmnt Wisc. Rapids Mll NewPage WI 72.3 JP Morgan Invstmnt Whiting Mill NewPage WI 4.1 Coal JP Morgan Invstmnt AES Somerset Somerset NY 678 Coal JP Morgan Invstmnt AES Cayuga Somerset NY 313 Coal JPM Capital Sheffield Vermont Wind VT 40 Wind JPM Capital Chisholm View Chisholm Vw OK 235.2 Wind JPM Capital Limon I Centennial CO 200 Wind JPM Capital Limon II Centennial CO 200 Wind JPM Capital Prairie Rose Prairie Rose MN 200 Wind JPM Capital Wildcat I Wildcat Wind IN 202.5 Wind Noble Envrnmntl Clinton I Noble NY 100.5 Wind Noble Envrnmntl Ellenburg Noble NY 81 Wind Noble Envrnmntl Bliss Noble NY 100.5 Wind Noble Envrnmntl Altona Noble NY 102 Wind Noble Envrnmntl Bellmont Noble NY 21 Wind Noble Envrnmntl Chateaugay Noble NY 106.5 Wind Noble Envrnmntl Wethersfield Noble NY 126 Wind OLS Chino OLS Chino CA 29 Gas Total 3227.1 * JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corporation has an equity interest in these plants, which are held as merchant banking investments or other permissible investments, according to a source familiar with the business. ** JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corporation has a tolling agreement with Algonquin Power's Minonk and Sandy Ridge wind farms in Illinois and Pennsylvania. JPM Capital Partners has a stake in two of those wind farms.