EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
July 30 JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay a civil penalty of $285 million and disgorge $125 million to settle allegations of power market manipulation in California and the Midwest, the latest settlement in a series of high-profile investigations by U.S. federal energy regulators against banks.
The deal closes the book on a probe that dates back more than two years, when California's power grid operator noticed the Wall Street bank was using an "abusive" trading strategy that effectively forced the grid to pay for plants to sit idle, ultimately adding to customers' costs.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has