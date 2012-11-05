By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co lost
a bid on Monday to win the dismissal of a lawsuit by a U.S.
regulator accusing the bank of misleading Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac in buying billions of dollars worth of
risky mortgage securities.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan pared down
parts of the lawsuit filed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency
but allowed other claims to stand.
The case was one of 17 lawsuits that the agency, as
conservator for Fannie and Freddie, filed in September 2011
against banks including Bank of America Corp and
Citigroup Inc.