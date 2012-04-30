April 30 Securities regulators ordered JPMorgan
Securities LLC, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, to pay a
client $1.9 million in damages related to sales of auction-rate
securities, a fraction of what the client had sought.
Ashley Furniture Industries, a manufacturer based in
Arcadia, Wisconsin, had claimed $26.7 million in actual damages
and asked for an equal amount in punitive damages.
An arbitration panel of the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority awarded Ashley just $1.9 million in compensatory
damages and required both parties to bear their own arbitration
expenses.
The FINRA panel, as is customary, offered no explanation for
its decision.
JPMorgan and Ashley officials could not be reached
immediately for comment.
In August 2010, Ashley alleged that JPMorgan Securities
failed to disclose that auction-rate securities were not always
safe and liquid, and also failed to disclose that the firm was
directly involved in managing auctions, according to the FINRA
panel's ruling.
Auction-rates are long-term debt securities issued by a
range of municipal and private-sector borrowers that were bought
and sold in weekly or monthly auctions managed by underwriters.
Before the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008, brokerages sold
their clients such securities as high-yielding cash equivalents.
But when credit markets seized up, Wall Street underwriters
stopped supporting these auctions and thousands of individual
investors and companies were stuck holding illiquid securities.