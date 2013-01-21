LONDON Jan 21 U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase said the heads of its French business and its financial services business for investment banking in Europe are to swap roles.

Kyril Courboin will become head of JPMorgan in France and Isabelle Seillier, who is currently in that role, will take Courboin's position as head of financial institutions for its investment bank for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a spokeswoman for the bank said on Monday.

Courboin, who joined JPMorgan in 1990 and whose advisory work for financial firms includes the acquisition of France's Credit Lyonnais by Credit Agricole, will report jointly to Emilio Saracho, deputy CEO for EMEA, and Vis Raghavan, head of banking for EMEA.

Seillier, who has been with JPMorgan since 1993 and became head of the French business in 2008, will report to Raghavan.