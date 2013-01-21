EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON Jan 21 U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase said the heads of its French business and its financial services business for investment banking in Europe are to swap roles.
Kyril Courboin will become head of JPMorgan in France and Isabelle Seillier, who is currently in that role, will take Courboin's position as head of financial institutions for its investment bank for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a spokeswoman for the bank said on Monday.
Courboin, who joined JPMorgan in 1990 and whose advisory work for financial firms includes the acquisition of France's Credit Lyonnais by Credit Agricole, will report jointly to Emilio Saracho, deputy CEO for EMEA, and Vis Raghavan, head of banking for EMEA.
Seillier, who has been with JPMorgan since 1993 and became head of the French business in 2008, will report to Raghavan.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has