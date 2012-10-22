WASHINGTON Oct 22 Democratic Congressman Barney
Frank defended the nation's largest bank on Monday, saying in a
statement that the government was wrong to go after JPMorgan
Chase & Co for the alleged misdeeds of Bear Stearns.
Frank, the co-author of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform
law, said federal and state officials should reconsider holding
financial firms liable for the wrongdoing of institutions they
absorbed at the government's urging.
The unusual statement comes after New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman sued JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank by
assets on Oct. 1 over mortgage-backed securities packaged and
sold by Bear Stearns.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment.
Since that suit was filed JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie
Dimon lashed out at the decision.
At a Washington event on Oct. 10, Dimon said his bank and
its shareholders were still paying the price for doing the
Federal Reserve "a favor" by buying Bear Stearns in early 2008,
when its instability was threatening the larger financial
system.
Dimon said the suit could make financial firms think twice
in the future about rescuing their failing rivals.
Frank, who served as chairman of the House Financial
Services Committee during the Bear acquisition, said in his
statement: "The decision now to prosecute J.P. Morgan Chase
because of activities undertaken by Bear Stearns before the
takeover unfortunately fits the description of allowing no good
deed to go unpunished."
Frank backed up Dimon's assertion that it was the government
that pushed Bear Stearns on JPMorgan.
Federal officials "believed that the failure of Bear Stearns
would have terribly negative consequences for the economy,"
Frank said.
The officials urged JPMorgan "to do a good deed by taking
over an institution which, I believe, the bank would never have
sought to acquire absent that urging," he said.
A spokesman for the New York Attorney General's office did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Frank also drew a line between what he said were fair legal
actions and unfair ones, while noting he was not advocating for
immunity for banks.
For example, he said Bank of America should probably
be shielded from government legal action related to Merrill
Lynch, which Bank of America took over in part because of
federal officials' urging.
However, Frank said he was aware of no federal urging that
led former Bank of America CEO Ken Lewis to take over
Countrywide.