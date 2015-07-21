July 21 U.S. and Israeli law enforcement agencies have arrested four people in Israel and Florida related to securities fraud tied to computer hacks of JPMorgan Chase & Co and other financial institutions, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1MmSUiI)

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said he did not have details of a scam involving JP Morgan but confirmed three arrests.

"Three Israeli citizens were arrested on Thursday and have been remanded in custody, appearing in court in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv," Rosenfeld told Reuters. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Ori Lewis; Editing by Maju Samuel)