BOSTON Jan 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon has been no fan of Institutional
Shareholder Services and once called investors "lazy" if they
cast votes in corporate elections based on recommendations from
the leading proxy adviser or its rival.
But JPMorgan itself turns out to be a close follower of ISS,
at least when it comes to proxy votes on pay, new data show.
JPMorgan funds voted in line with ISS 95 percent of
the time when U.S. companies held advisory votes on their
executive pay, according to securities filings over a four-year
period analyzed by researcher Proxy Insight. That was the
highest level of any asset manager at least the size of
JPMorgan, which oversees $1.8 trillion.
Some investors may see the record as being at odds with
Dimon's criticism of the advisers, said Francis Byrd, an
independent governance consultant, although proxy voting carries
many nuances.
"It's as much an art as a science," Byrd said.
Proxy Insight's findings, which it provided to Reuters News
last week, come amid a debate over whether proxy advisers like
ISS wield too much influence over some asset managers who
blindly follow their voting recommendations. Proxy Insight found
a number of fund managers who voted nearly all the time with ISS
on the pay questions.
These included ProFund Advisors, which voted with ISS 100
percent of the time; AQR Capital Management, which voted with
ISS 99.9 percent of the time; and an arm of Deutsche Bank, which
voted with ISS 99.7 percent of the time.
Representatives of each of the three declined to comment.
In its voting, JPMorgan funds opposed executive pay 10
percent of the time, the research firm found, close to the 12
percent of the time ISS recommended against pay in recent years.
Both were more critical of pay than other big fund firms like
Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc, which each opposed pay
5 percent of the time.
Dimon famously clashed with ISS and its rival Glass Lewis in
2015 after the advisers recommended votes against his own pay
and backed an independent chairman. JPMorgan won both votes at
its annual meeting that year. (reut.rs/2j968VH)
"God knows how any of you can place your vote based on ISS
or Glass Lewis," Dimon said at an investor conference shortly
afterward. "If you do that you are just irresponsible, I am
sorry. And, you probably aren't a very good investor, either,"
he said.
He added that "I know some of you here do it because you are
lazy."
Dimon has since said he does not believe investors should
automatically delegate votes to a proxy adviser, said spokesman
Joe Evangelisti.
JPMorgan did not make Dimon available, but spokeswoman
Kristen Chambers said, "Each and every company vote is carefully
reviewed and considered by our portfolio management team, and
whether or not that happens to also be the proxy adviser's view
may be coincidental."
In its voting guidelines, JPMorgan states ISS' work forms
"only the 'base case' voting recommendation and we will
frequently take a differing view, based on the results of our
engagement activity or our own insights."
JPMorgan funds followed Glass Lewis' recommendations 84
percent of the time, Proxy Insight found.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Bernard Orr)