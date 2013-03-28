March 28 JP Morgan Chase & Co has named Greg Guyett and Rob Priestley as its new chief executives for the Greater China and ASEAN regions, respectively, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

In these newly created roles the pair will report to Nicolas Aguzin, chief executive of the bank's Asia Pacific business. Aguzin was appointed deputy CEO for Asia Pacific in December as part of a global restructuring of the bank that began last summer, and became the firm's chief executive for the region this March.

Guyett had been CEO of JP Morgan's global corporate bank until that restructuring. Priestley is the firm's senior country officer for Australia and New Zealand, duties that he will maintain in addition to his new role.

A JP Morgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.