March 28 JP Morgan Chase & Co has named
Greg Guyett and Rob Priestley as its new chief executives for
the Greater China and ASEAN regions, respectively, according to
an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
In these newly created roles the pair will report to Nicolas
Aguzin, chief executive of the bank's Asia Pacific business.
Aguzin was appointed deputy CEO for Asia Pacific in December as
part of a global restructuring of the bank that began last
summer, and became the firm's chief executive for the region
this March.
Guyett had been CEO of JP Morgan's global corporate bank
until that restructuring. Priestley is the firm's senior country
officer for Australia and New Zealand, duties that he will
maintain in addition to his new role.
A JP Morgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.