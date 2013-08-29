HONG KONG Aug 29 U.S. government investigations
into the hiring practices of JPMorgan in China have
uncovered evidence including a spreadsheet that links hires to
specific deals, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
The Justice Department has joined the Securities and
Exchange Commission in looking into whether JPMorgan hired
people in China because their family members would in turn offer
business to the bank, the report said, citing one of the people.
The probe, which had initially centred on the bank's Hong
Kong office, has also widened to include countries across Asia
and more than 200 interns and full-time staff, according to the
Bloomberg report.
The investigation could see the U.S. bank charged under the
Foreign Corrupt Practises act, which prevents companies from
paying cash or providing anything of value to government
employees in order to win business.
While banks have always sought to hire staff with
influential connections to government and clients, a practice
which is not illegal, the probe centres on so-called sham roles
in which the employee is taken on purely for those connections
and does little or no other work for the bank.
Marie Cheung, a JPMorgan spokeswoman based in Hong Kong,
referred Reuters to a previous comment saying the bank is
cooperating fully with regulators and declined to comment
further.
Press officers for the SEC and Justice department did not
immediately respond to messages left when contacted outside U.S.
business hours.