BRIEF-Haier Electronics posts Q1 net profit of RMB683 mln
* Q1 net profit attributable RMB683 million versus RMB567 million
Sept 2 Jpmorgan (Syndicate)
* Proposed placing in booker group plc
* Metro is disposing of its entire (approximately 9%) indirect shareholding in booker in order to reinvest capital in other areas
* Metro and booker will continue with their successful strategic partnership
* "we are today selling our shareholding in booker to realise additional value created from this shareholding and to reduce further our level of debt" - metro ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable RMB683 million versus RMB567 million
BERLIN, April 28 German airlines will scrap by June 1 a rule that two people must be in the cockpit of a plane at all times, introduced after the Germanwings crash of March 2015, the BDL airline association said on Friday.