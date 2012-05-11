LONDON/PARIS May 11 Bruno Iksil was dubbed the
'London Whale' in credit markets due to the size of the trading
positions he took, but for years he stayed well below the
surface avoiding detection.
Now, the French-born JPMorgan trader has been dragged from
the anonymity of the trading floor into the eye of a very public
storm over a $2 billion trading loss at the U.S. investment bank
where Iksil worked in a little-known group called the Chief
Investment Office (CIO).
Friends, colleagues and fellow traders describe an
unassuming man, a far cry from the brash image normally
associated with traders staking huge bets in fast-moving
financial markets, including derivatives.
"He's a really nice bloke. A quiet bloke. He's not an
arrogant trader, he's quite the opposite. He's very charming,"
one former colleague at JPMorgan said of Iksil, whom he said was
married with "a couple of kids".
Iksil, who graduated in engineering in 1991 from the Ecole
Centrale in Paris, looks older than he is, seldom wears a suit,
and according to ex-colleagues lives outside central London.
"He's a balding chap with grey and dark hair. I'd say he's
in his 40s," the ex-colleague said, adding that there were not
many young traders in CIO, a relatively isolated group where
everybody was in their thirties and forties.
"Nobody wears suits in CIO. You don't meet clients face to
face," he added.
There have been no suggestions that Iksil's activities were
in any way irregular, but over a period of years he and his team
amassed a book of bets estimated by some to be $100 billion.
When these became public, opportunistic hedge funds could
not resist trading against the 'Whale'.
As markets moved against him, whispers of Iksil's enormous
latent losses circulated, ultimately undermining JPMorgan's
reputation as the canniest risk-manager in global finance.
For all the talk of the 'Whale', the handful of London-based
bankers and traders who have done business with him say they
know little about the man behind the trades.
"Everyone knows The Whale, whenever there was a big move in
CDS markets, you knew it was the Whale," one hedge fund manager
said, adding that Iksil managed to maintain "a very low-profile"
out of kilter with his big influence on the multi-trillion
dollar credit default swaps market.
TECHNICAL SKILL
The trader's friends were upset with Iksil being thrust into
the limelight.
"I am not happy with the way Bruno has been singled out. His
name has been mentioned because in the last few years - 2008,
2009, 2010 - he delivered excellent results for the bank," a
friend who was also a former colleague said.
"His understanding of the markets, his technical skill, mean
he has become someone with real credibility. Although he is in
some ways in the centre of the world, at JPMorgan in London, he
is pretty detached and does not have a culture of money," they
added.
Iksil, who did not return calls or emails, is a member of
London's thriving French expatriate community, estimated at
350,000 people, which includes a large contingent of
professionals involved in banking.
French banks like BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
have big London bases and French finance workers,
famed for their top-notch mathematical skills acquired at
France's prestigious "grande ecole" universities, are in high
demand among international rivals and hedge funds, especially in
areas such as equity derivatives.
Senior traders and dealers described Iksil as a "bright
guy", who was faithfully executing strategies demanded by the
bank's risk management model but who may have simply misjudged
the amount of liquidity in the markets.
Iksil's bosses include Achilles Macris and Ina Drew, both
well-known as strong personalities with ambitions to grow the
CIO, allowing their charges to trade freely in all products with
the exception of commodities, the first ex-employee said.
Iksil's former colleague in the CIO unit said that his
managers "were happy to sign off on the trades".