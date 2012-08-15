Aug 15 Jes Staley, the JPMorgan Chase & Co executive who was recently moved aside from his post as chief executive of the company's investment bank, sold 7 percent of his company stock on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing.

Staley, 55, sold 30,000 shares for $1.12 million, according to the filing. He still has 384,855 shares worth about $14.34 million.

He was named on July 27 to the new position of chairman of JPMorgan's new corporate & investment banking segment.

JPMorgan spokeswoman Jennifer Zuccarelli declined to comment.

Staley sold the shares at a price of $37.2638, according to the filing.

The shares traded Wednesday between $36.95 and $37.41 and closed at $37.07, down three cents on the day.

The stock is up 11.5 percent for the year, but still below the $45 level that CEO Jamie Dimon suggested in April was fair value.

Dimon in mid-July bought about $17 million of company common stock at $34 to $34.46 after he sold preferred shares worth $13.48 million.