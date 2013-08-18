Aug 17 U.S. authorities have opened an
investigation into whether JPMorgan Chase & Co hired the
children of powerful Chinese officials to help it win business
in China, the New York Times said on Saturday.
A report posted in the Times' online edition cited a
confidential U.S. government document as its source for the
story.
The Times said the bank hired Tang Xiaoning, the son of Tang
Shuangning, a former Chinese banking regulator who is now the
chairman of the China Everbright Group, a state-controlled
financial conglomerate.
After the son joined JPMorgan, the bank secured several
important assignments from the Chinese conglomerate, including
advising a subsidiary of the company on a stock offering.
The Hong Kong office of JPMorgan also hired Zhang Xixi, the
daughter of a now-disgraced Chinese railway official, and went
on to help advise his company, which builds railways for the
Chinese government, on its plans to become a public company, the
Times said.
JPMorgan, which has had numerous recent issues with federal
agencies, referred in its quarterly filing this month to the
inquiry by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's
anti-bribery unit.
Spokesmen for the bank and for the SEC could not be reached
immediately by Reuters for comment.
JPMorgan said in its filing that it had received "a request
from the SEC Division of Enforcement seeking information and
documents relating to, among other matters, the firm's
employment of certain former employees in Hong Kong and its
business relationships with certain clients."
Zhang and Tang both have left JPMorgan, the newspaper said.
The report stressed that the government document did not
definitively link JPMorgan's hiring practices to its ability to
win business.
It also said there had been no suggestion that the employees
hired by the bank were unqualified and said JPMorgan, although
under investigation, had not been accused of any wrongdoing.