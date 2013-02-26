NEW YORK Feb 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to cut about 3,000 to 4,000 jobs in its consumer bank in 2013, representing about 1.5 percent of the company's overall workforce, it said in a presentation On Tuesday.

The cuts will come mainly through attrition, spokeswoman Kristin Lemkau said. JPMorgan Chase had 258,965 employees globally at the end of 2012.

The bank said in its presentation that it is aiming to cut overall expenses by $1 billion in 2013.