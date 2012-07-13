WASHINGTON, July 13 The head of the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee said on Friday that JPMorgan Chase & Co
should hold accountable everyone responsible for the
bank's massive trading loss and that he welcomed news that the
bank will claw back some employees' pay.
Earlier on Friday, JPMorgan said it was paying no severance
to the managers in its London office responsible for its roughly
$6 billion trading loss for the first half and is taking back
bonuses for prior years from some.
"While details are still forthcoming, JPMorgan's
announcement today that it will claw back compensation from
employees responsible for the massive trading loss and poor risk
management is welcome news," said Senate Banking Chairman Tim
Johnson. "It shouldn't take a congressional hearing for JPMorgan
to realize that bank employees should not be rewarded for
excessively risky behavior, and the bank should hold everyone
involved in this blunder accountable."