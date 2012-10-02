* Federal-state working group pledges more lawsuits
* NY state seeks return of mortgage-related profits, damages
* JP Morgan notes Bear Stearns activity came before merger
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 Firms responsible for the 2008
financial crisis will face more government lawsuits, federal and
state officials said on Tuesday, a day after New York state sued
JPMorgan Chase & Co for fraud over mortgage-backed
securities packaged and sold by Bear Stearns.
The civil lawsuit accused Bear Stearns, which was bought by
JPMorgan through a government-assisted sale in early 2008, of
deceiving investors by leading them to believe the quality of
loans in the mortgage-backed securities had been carefully
evaluated, even though they had not been.
Bear systematically ignored defects in the loans and kept
investors in the dark, according to the suit by New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
New York's suit is the first action to come from a
federal-state working group created this year. The state wants
JPMorgan to return profits obtained through the alleged fraud
and pay damages. {ID:nL1E8L202Y]
Schneiderman and federal authorities announced the case
during a press conference in Washington. They said more actions
were coming, although they declined to provide specifics.
"We are looking forward to more cases," Schneiderman said at
the U.S. Justice Department's headquarters.
The officials defended the decision to go after JPMorgan,
even though the federal government encouraged and was heavily
involved in the investment bank's purchase of Bear Stearns.
"The liability traveled with the company, so it would be far
worse for us to send the message that this kind of fraud is to
be tolerated," Schneiderman said. "No one is above the law."
The suit is the latest headache for JPMorgan, which also
faces separate investigations and investor pressure from a $5.8
billion trading loss that sprung from a botched hedging strategy
carried out in its London office.
JPMorgan said in a statement late Monday that it would
contest the allegations, and noted that the suit does not target
JPMorgan's activity in the lead-up to the crisis.
The suit "relates to Bear Stearns, which we acquired over
the course of a weekend at the behest of the U.S. Government.
This complaint is entirely about historic conduct by that
entity," the statement said.
ELECTION APPROACHING
The announcement comes weeks before the presidential
election, but the Justice Department said there was no political
connection on the timing of the case.
"When cases are mature and ready to be brought, we bring
them," said acting Associate Attorney General Tony West.
President Barack Obama, who is trying to show he is helping
the nation move past the devastating housing crisis and
resulting recession, announced the task force in his January
State of the Union speech. At the time, he said the group would
"help turn the page on an era of recklessness that hurt so many
Americans."
The working group includes the Justice Department, the U.S.
Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Securities and
Exchange Commission, the New York Attorney General's office and
other agencies.
In forming the group, officials said it was designed to
avoid duplicating efforts and collaborate on specific cases to
bring actions more quickly.
In the Tuesday press conference, officials said the JPMorgan
case was a result of that collaboration.
Investigators from the inspector general's office of the
Federal Housing Finance Agency reviewed "countless documents and
interviewed many witnesses," and the Justice Department handled
around 40 interviews and reviewed more than 50 deposition
transcripts, John Walsh, the U.S. Attorney for the District of
Colorado, said at the press conference.
"Yesterday's filing in fact is direct proof that this
approach...is smart and it achieves results," Walsh said.
OVERNIGHT RESCUE
When JPMorgan purchased Bear Stearns, the investment bank's
instability was threatening the larger financial system. The
Federal Reserve and Treasury were desperate to find a buyer who
could take on its toxic assets and help calm markets.
Experts said the lawsuit could make firms cautious about
engaging in the rescue of a troubled financial company in the
future. Ernest Patrikis, a partner at the law firm White & Case,
said buyers in future deals of this type need to make greater
efforts to evaluate the legal dangers and isolate any
questionable business units.
"If I'm concerned about unknown risk at what I was buying, I
wouldn't be merging it into an existing entity," said Patrikis,
who also is a former general counsel of the Federal Reserve Bank
of New York. "I would keep it separate and hopefully build
enough walls to make the separateness legally effective."
It is unclear how strong a legal defense JPMorgan will have,
said John Coffee, director of Columbia University Law School's
Center on Corporate Governance, who noted that JPMorgan acquired
Bear Stearns through "an arranged marriage."
"Morally it's not JPMorgan's responsibility but there were
losses and the public wants the historical record set right,"
Coffee said. "They took the bitter with the sweet when they
accepted a major package of federal financing to complete the
deal."
The civil lawsuit against JPMorgan was brought under a
powerful New York state law known as the Martin Act, which
generally does not require proof of intent, a major stumbling
block in most fraud cases.
The statute allows the New York attorney general's office to
pursue both criminal and civil cases, although the 2006 and 2007
conduct in the JPMorgan complaint appears to fall outside the
two-year statute of limitations for misdemeanors and five-year
for felonies. The civil statute of limitations is six years.