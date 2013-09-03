Sept 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to
pay $18.3 million to settle claims that documents for mortgages
acquired by a unit of Bear Stearns Cos failed to disclose
material information about interest rates.
The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed on Friday in
U.S. District Court in Los Angles, is one of several class
actions JPMorgan has agreed to resolve related to option
adjustable rate mortgages.
Filed in 2007, the lawsuit alleged that JPMorgan and units
of Bear Stearns failed to make proper disclosures related to the
resetting of introductory interest rates.
The lawsuit alleged the mortgage documents misleadingly
failed to disclose that the loan's principal balance would
increase if a borrower made the minimum monthly payment.
The loans were acquired by EMC Mortgage Corp, the lending
unit of Bear Stearns, which JPMorgan took over amid the U.S.
economic meltdown in 2008.
Following several years of litigation, U.S. District Judge
James Otero certified in September 2012 a class of people who
from August 2003 to March 2013 had option adjustable rate
mortgages purchased by EMC secured by property in California.
JPMorgan continues as part of the settlement to deny
wrongdoing. A spokeswoman for JPMorgan declined comment.
"I'm happy with the settlement, and I think given the risk
to reward, people are going to be pleased," said Jeffrey Berns,
a lawyer for the plaintiffs at Berns Weiss.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs are in the process of settling
two other cases against JPMorgan involving option adjustable
rate mortgages.
JPMorgan has agreed to pay $10 million in settle a similar
lawsuit involving loans acquired by Washington Mutual, which
JPMorgan acquired in 2008 following the lender's failure, court
papers filed last month show.
The bank has agreed to pay another $2 million to resolve
another lawsuit over a smaller set of loans originated by
Lending 1st Mortgage and sold or owned by it or EMC, Berns said.
Lending 1st separately agreed last year to pay $150,000 to
resolve claims against it in that case, which is pending in U.S.
District Court in Oakland, California.
A similar case involving Bank of America Corp's
Countrywide Home Loans Inc is in the process of settling for
$100 million in a deal that received preliminary court approval
in June.
"All these cases are starting to resolve after six years of
litigation," Berns said.
The case is Monaco et al v. The Bear Stearns Companies Inc,
et al, U.S. District Court, Central California, No. 09-05438.