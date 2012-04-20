* Judge: No showing JPMorgan knew Lehman notes too risky
* JPMorgan had been accused of breaching duties
* Bank had on Thursday won narrowing of $8.6 bln Lehman case
By Jonathan Stempel
April 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co on Friday
won the dismissal of a pension fund lawsuit accusing it of
mishandling its money by investing in notes from its client
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, which later went bankrupt.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones in
Manhattan is JPMorgan's second court victory in a Lehman matter
in two days. On Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Peck in
Manhattan narrowed Lehman's own $8.6 billion lawsuit against
JPMorgan, once its main clearing bank.
In the pension fund case, which sought class-action status,
the Operating Engineers Pension Trust of Pasadena, California,
said JPMorgan in 2006 bought $446,000 of Lehman notes with
collateral it had posted under a securities lending agreement.
It said these notes lost 85 percent of their value when Lehman
went bankrupt on Sept. 15, 2008.
The fund said JPMorgan should have sold the notes sooner
because of "tremendous uncertainty" about Lehman's stability,
and had been "uniquely positioned" as a clearing bank to know
that Lehman was heading for trouble.
Jones, however, said JPMorgan met the "prudent man" standard
set forth by federal pension law, and said the pension fund did
not show that other investment managers would have acted
differently.
She also rejected the argument, also made by Lehman in its
own lawsuit, that JPMorgan took advantage of its close dealings
with Lehman to protect itself at Lehman's expense.
"Demanding additional collateral and taking advantage of
Lehman's weak negotiating position certainly suggests that
JPMorgan harbored some concerns about Lehman's creditworthiness,
but is a far cry from the conclusion that JPMorgan knew that
maintaining the plan's investments in Lehman was unduly risky,"
Jones wrote.
Lawyers for the pension fund did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
In striking parts of Lehman's lawsuit against JPMorgan, Peck
cited "safe harbor" rules designed to protect healthier banks
such as JPMorgan in dealing with weaker banks. He said Lehman
may pursue claims accusing JPMorgan of intentional misconduct.
The issues "are especially difficult ones that one day may
help to define what constitutes acceptable conduct by major
financial institutions during times of crisis," Peck wrote.
JPMorgan spokeswoman Jennifer Zuccarelli declined immediate
comment on Jones' decision. She said the bank is pleased with
Peck's decision and believes Lehman's other claims lack merit.
"We continued to support Lehman and extend credit throughout
the firm's financial distress, which was the basis for the
collateral requests at issue," she said.
Lehman's bankruptcy is the largest in U.S. history. It
emerged from Chapter 11 protection last month.
The cases are Board of Trustees of the Operating Engineers
Pension Trust v. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 09-09333; and Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc et al v. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-ap-03266.