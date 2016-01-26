NEW YORK Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co
will pay $1.42 billion in cash to resolve most of a lawsuit
accusing it of draining Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc of critical
liquidity in the final days before that investment bank's
September 2008 collapse.
The settlement was made public on Monday, and requires
approval by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman in Manhattan.
It resolves the bulk of an $8.6 billion lawsuit accusing
JPMorgan of exploiting its leverage as Lehman's main "clearing"
bank to siphon billions of dollars of collateral just before
Lehman went bankrupt on Sept. 15, 2008, triggering a global
financial crisis.
Lehman's creditors charged that JPMorgan did not need the
collateral and extracted a windfall at their expense.
The accord would permit a further $1.496 billion to be
distributed to the creditors, including a separate $76 million
deposit, court papers showed.
More than $105 billion has already been paid to Lehman's
unsecured creditors, Lehman has said.
"While the Settlement Agreement is not a global resolution
of all issues between the parties, it ends a significant portion
of their disagreements," lawyers for Lehman and its creditors
said in court papers. "The compromises set forth in the
Settlement Agreement are a fair and equitable resolution."
JPMorgan declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Lehman also
declined to comment.
The settlement is not expected to have a material impact on
JPMorgan's earnings, a person familiar with the matter said.
Both sides settled nearly four months after U.S. District
Judge Richard Sullivan ruled for JPMorgan, saying the largest
U.S. bank had no obligation to keep Lehman alive and did not
defraud it into providing collateral.
Once Wall Street's fourth-largest bank, Lehman reported $639
billion of assets when it filed for Chapter 11 protection,
making its bankruptcy by far the largest in U.S. history.
Lehman emerged from bankruptcy in March 2012, and has since
been winding down.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Peter Cooney)