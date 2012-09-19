HONG KONG, Sept 19 JP Morgan has hired
Citi's Lian Lian as co-head of mergers and acquisitions
(M&A) for North Asia, according to an internal memo obtained by
Reuters on Wednesday.
The move is part of a reshuffle that sees Rob Sivitilli
promoted to a newly created role as head of M&A for Asia
excluding Japan, the memo said. He was previously head of M&A
and corporate finance for Southeast Asia.
Lian will be based in Hong Kong and focus on China deals.
Her co-head will be Sanjeev Malkani, who was previously the sole
head of M&A for North Asia.