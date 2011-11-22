LONDON Nov 22 U.S. investment bank J.P. Morgan is set to announce it has bought a 4.7 percent stake in the London Metal Exchange for 25 million pounds ($39.1) from defunct U.S. brokerage MF Global, a person familiar with the situation said.

An announcement could come as early as this week, the source said.

J.P. Morgan and the LME declined comment.

KPMG, the administrators for MF Global's UK unit, could not immediately be reached for comment.

