BRIEF-Ten Network enters voluntary administration
* Announces that Mark Korda, Jennifer Nettleton and Jarrod Villani of Korda Mentha appointed as voluntary administrators
LONDON Nov 22 U.S. investment bank J.P. Morgan is set to announce it has bought a 4.7 percent stake in the London Metal Exchange for 25 million pounds ($39.1) from defunct U.S. brokerage MF Global, a person familiar with the situation said.
An announcement could come as early as this week, the source said.
J.P. Morgan and the LME declined comment.
KPMG, the administrators for MF Global's UK unit, could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.6400 British pounds) (Editing by Paul Hoskins and Steve Slater)
June 13 Soupman Inc, the company that licensed the name and recipes of the chef who inspired the tyrannical "Soup Nazi" character on the television comedy "Seinfeld," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.