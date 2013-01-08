European stocks enthusiasm curbed by disappointing US jobs data - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, June 2 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK Jan 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it has hired Tim Ryan, chief executive of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, to be its new global chief of regulatory strategy and policy.
Ryan had worked at JPMorgan's investment bank before joining SIFMA in 2008.
Ryan's return to the bank follows the departure at the end of year of Barry Zubrow, who was head of corporate and regulatory affairs.
LONDON, June 2 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier drop on Friday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in domestic payrolls growth in May raised doubts about an acceleration in wage inflation and intensified investors' appetite for bonds.