By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co
officials including Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon do not
have to face a shareholder lawsuit claiming they failed to
properly investigate the "London Whale" trading scandal that
caused $6.2 billion in losses, a federal appeals court ruled on
Tuesday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said a
lower court judge did not abuse his discretion by dismissing the
lawsuit by shareholder Ernesto Espinoza.
Writing for a three-judge appeals court panel, Chief Judge
Robert Katzmann said Espinoza did not meet the high standard of
showing the board committed "gross negligence" in probing the
losses and deciding not to sue people who were involved.
JPMorgan executives and directors have won dismissals of
three investor lawsuits in New York and Delaware that claimed
they could have prevented the losses incurred in 2012 by Bruno
Iksil, or failed to properly hold others responsible.
Iksil was known as the London Whale because of the size of
his derivative bets, which caused losses in JPMorgan's chief
investment office. The largest U.S. bank by assets still faces a
separate shareholder lawsuit over Iksil's losses.
"Naturally, we're disappointed with the outcome," said
George Aguilar, a lawyer for Espinoza. He said his client might
ask the full appeals court to review the decision.
JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony, a lawyer for bank
executives including Dimon and former Chief Investment Officer
Ina Drew, and a lawyer for bank directors declined to comment.
Espinoza said JPMorgan's probe into the scandal and how to
prevent a recurrence was inadequate.
He also said the New York-based bank's board ignored his
demands that it examine whether JPMorgan publicly downplayed the
losses, including when Dimon called media reports a "tempest in
a teapot," and that it claw back salaries and bonuses from those
responsible for the losses.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels dismissed the complaint
in March 2014, finding no proof that the board acted improperly.
JPMorgan paid more than $1 billion and admitted wrongdoing
to settle U.S. and British probes into the London Whale losses.
Two former JPMorgan traders, Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien
Grout, are charged with hiding losses linked to Iksil, a French
national. Iksil is cooperating with prosecutors.
The case is Espinoza v Dimon et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, No. 14-1754.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)