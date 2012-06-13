BRIEF-Sucampo Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage:
June 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday that he had received a copy of a January memo about a new risk model at the center of the bank's $2 billion-plus loss on derivatives trades, but had not paid attention to the change.
Dimon, speaking in a CNBC-TV interview minutes after testifying before Congress, added that the losses probably would have happened even without the change in the model. He said such models can be poor tools for managing risk.
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage:
* CME raises Corn Futures (C) maintenance margins by 13.3 percent to $850 per contract from $750 for July and September 2017