Commuters are reflected in stone as they walk past the JP Morgan headquarters in New York on May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Details are still emerging about how JPMorgan Chase & Co lost at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy. Perhaps that doesn't sound like much for a global financial services company with $2.2 trillion in assets, but it's still plenty.

So how much is $2 billion?

The cost of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team:

A group of investors led by legendary basketball star Magic Johnson and Guggenheim Partners paid about $2 billion this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A lot of cookies:

Kraft Foods reported in May that annual sales of its popular Oreo cookies surpassed $2 billion in 2011.

Nearly the annual GDP for some countries:

The 2011 gross domestic product of the Central African Republic was $2.2 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund. Eritrea's was $2.6 billion.

More than some JPMorgan businesses earned in the first quarter:

JPMorgan's investment bank earned $1.68 billion the first quarter of 2012, while its retail bank generated $1.8 billion. The company earned $2 billion on mortgage fees and related income.

A lot less than JPMorgan's compensation costs:

JPMorgan spent $8.6 billion in the first quarter of 2012 on salaries, benefits and other compensation. It paid another almost $2 billion to outside consultants, lawyers and other professionals.

(Reporting By Joe Giannone; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)