July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co said Irvin
Goldman, who was briefly chief risk officer of the Chief
Investment Office that lost $5.8 billion on derivatives trades,
has resigned.
"Irv asked to leave the company. He's behaved with integrity
and we wish him well," the firm said in a statement.
Goldman was named chief risk officer on Feb. 1, around the
time that problems with the portfolio began to mount. He left
that post as part of a May 14 overhaul of the CIO.
Goldman's brother-in-law Barry Zubrow runs the firm's office
of corporate and regulatory affairs and until early this year
was chief risk officer for the entire company.