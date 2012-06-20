June 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co has sold off
as much as 70 percent of the controversial position that has
caused huge trading losses for the bank, CNBC reported on
Wednesday.
The television network said the bank had sold 65 percent to
70 percent of the so-called London Whale position, a hedging
strategy gone so wrong that in early May JPMorgan conceded it
had already lost $2 billion.
Since that disclosure JPMorgan shares have shed more than 11
percent of their value, wiping $17.9 billion off their market
capitalization.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment on the CNBC report.
The report came one day after Chief Executive Jamie Dimon,
in congressional testimony, said the company was being honest
with investors about its losses.