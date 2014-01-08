By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK Jan 8 A federal judge on Wednesday
approved an agreement between JPMorgan Chase & Co and
U.S. prosecutors to settle charges that the bank violated
anti-money laundering laws by failing to alert authorities to
warning signs its employees encountered in dealings with
convicted Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff.
The settlement, which deferred the criminal charges against
the bank until Jan. 8 2016, requires JPMorgan to pay a $1.7
billion forfeiture and improve its anti-money laundering
controls. If it meets the terms by the appointed date,
prosecutors can dismiss the charges against it.
U.S. district Judge P. Kevin Castel approved the deferred
prosecution agreement during a short hearing Wednesday, saying
"I find the need to require judicial intervention to protect the
integrity of the process is not necessary."
Appearing on behalf of the bank, JPMorgan General Counsel
Steven Cutler entered "not guilty" pleas to two criminal charges
of violating the Bank Secrecy Act. Prosecutors charged the bank
with violating the act by failing to maintain adequate
anti-money laundering controls and failing to file a suspicious
activity report.
Dressed in a gray suit and a blue tie, the silver-haired
Cutler did not speak except to affirm that he was authorized to
represent JPMorgan and that he had taken the steps necessary to
enter into the settlement agreement with prosecutors. He
declined to comment after the hearing.
JPMorgan is paying $2.6 billion in all to settle criminal,
civil and regulatory actions against it related to its business
with Madoff, who pleaded guilty to fraud in 2009 and is serving
a 150-year prison term. Even as the bank cut its exposure to
Madoff's fund to minimize its losses in what ended up being a
$17.3 billion Ponzi scheme, JPMorgan never shared its doubts
with U.S. authorities, government prosecutors said.