NEW YORK Jan 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co
shareholders cannot pursue a lawsuit to force Chief Executive
Jamie Dimon and other officials to pay damages to the largest
U.S. bank for their alleged ignorance of red flags signaling
Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, a federal appeals court ruled on
Wednesday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a
lower court dismissal of claims that Dimon and 12 other
executives and directors breached their duties by turning a
blind eye to Madoff, an important client for two decades, to
maintain the bank's lucrative relationship with him.
Citing applicable Delaware law, the appeals court said the
shareholders did not show that the defendants "utterly failed to
implement any reporting or information system or controls" that
might have caught Madoff's fraud.
It acknowledged that this standard is "possibly the most
difficult theory in corporation law upon which a plaintiff might
hope to win a judgment."
The Steamfitters Local 449 Pension Fund in Pittsburgh and
the Central Laborers' Pension Fund in Jacksonville, Illinois,
which were JPMorgan shareholders, had argued that they needed to
show only the defendants' utter failure to try to implement
"reasonable" controls, rather than "any" controls.
JPMorgan is based in New York but incorporated in Delaware.
Madoff, 77, is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading
guilty to fraud in March 2009, three months after his scheme was
uncovered.
A lawyer for the shareholders did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony declined to comment. A
lawyer for the bank directors did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Wednesday's decision upheld a July 2014 dismissal by U.S.
District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan.
The lawsuit began after JPMorgan agreed to pay $2.6 billion
to settle other Madoff-related litigation, and enter a "deferred
prosecution agreement" with federal prosecutors under which the
bank acknowledged responsibility for failing to stop Madoff.
The case is Central Laborers' Pension Fund et al v. Dimon et
al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-4516.
