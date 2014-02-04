NEW YORK Feb 4 A federal bankruptcy judge on
Tuesday approved JPMorgan Chase & Co's $543 million deal
to end two private lawsuits stemming from its relationship with
convicted Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff.
A spokeswoman for the trustee liquidating Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities LLC confirmed that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Stuart Bernstein approved the agreement, which was made public
on Jan. 7, the same day federal authorities announced the bank
had agreed to pay more than $2 billion to settle criminal
charges related to the Madoff fraud.
JPMorgan will pay $218 million to resolve class-action
litigation and $325 million to resolve claims brought by the
trustee, Irving Picard.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment.
Madoff was a longtime client of the bank, which was accused
of turning a blind eye to suspicious activity within his
accounts that suggested fraud.
Picard has estimated that the Ponzi scheme, the largest in
history, cost investors more than $17 billion of principal. To
date, he has recovered more than $10 billion for victims,
including the JPMorgan settlement.
Madoff, 75, pleaded guilty in 2009 and is serving a 150-year
sentence. Five of his former aides are currently on trial in New
York federal court on charges that they helped Madoff perpetuate
his scheme.
In all, JPMorgan recorded approximately $20 billion of legal
settlements in 2013, including $13 billion to resolve claims
related to mortgages it packaged leading up to the financial
crisis.
The bankruptcy case is Securities Investor Protection Corp.
v. Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 08-1789.