NEW YORK Feb 20 Two senior officials at
JPMorgan Chase & Co and predecessor companies
repeatedly confronted Bernard Madoff over irregularities in his
business, a new lawsuit said, suggesting that bank leaders had
"direct knowledge" of his Ponzi scheme.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday
on behalf of shareholders against Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
and 12 other current and former executives and directors was
based in part by statements made by Madoff himself during a
series of interviews.
"JPMorgan was uniquely positioned for 20 years to see
Madoff's crimes and put a stop to them," the lawsuit said.
"But faced with the prospect of shutting down Madoff's
account and losing lucrative profits," it added, "JPMorgan - at
its highest level - chose to turn a blind eye."
JPMorgan spokeswoman Tasha Pelio declined to comment on the
lawsuit, one of several seeking to hold bank officials
responsible for failing to uncover the fraud before it surfaced
publicly in December 2008. Madoff, 75, is serving a 150-year
prison term after pleading guilty to fraud in March 2009.
TRUSTING MADOFF
The revelations came 1-1/2 months after JPMorgan agreed to
pay $2.6 billion to settle lawsuits over its Madoff dealings.
Those lawsuits were brought by the U.S. government; Irving
Picard, the trustee liquidating Bernard L. Madoff Investment
Securities LLC; and other shareholders. Picard has estimated
that Madoff customers lost $17.3 billion.
The accords included a "deferred prosecution agreement," or
DPA, to resolve criminal charges, under which JPMorgan
acknowledged its responsibility for failing to stop Madoff, who
was an important client of the bank for two decades.
Upper management was not implicated in that agreement.
But David Rosenfeld, a lawyer who filed the new lawsuit,
said "many hours" of interviews with Madoff, including in person
on Oct. 28 at the federal prison in Butner, North Carolina,
suggested that top officials knew of the fraud.
"The DPA did not disclose how senior executives at JPMorgan
knew that he was engaged in some kind of fraud, and that he
should have been shut down years earlier," Rosenfeld, a partner
at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, said in a phone interview.
Asked if Madoff could be trusted, Rosenfeld said: "I think
he can. He certainly sounded credible to us, and there is no
reason for him to lie at this point. He is remorseful, and he
does feel compelled now to do what he can to help his victims.
The things he said are also easily verifiable."
Amanda Remus, a spokeswoman for Picard, declined to comment.
James Margolin, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in
Manhattan, declined to comment.
DINING WITH MADOFF
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Steamfitters Local
449 Pension Fund in Pittsburgh and Central Laborers' Pension
Fund in Jacksonville, Illinois, both shareholders of JPMorgan.
According to the complaint, senior bank officials who dealt
with Madoff included Walter Shipley, a former chief executive of
Chemical Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank; and Robert Lipp, a
former JPMorgan senior adviser and director.
Shipley and Lipp, the complaint said, repeatedly confronted
Madoff with "significant concerns about irregularities" in his
regulatory filings.
The lawsuit said JPMorgan examined reports that Madoff was
required to produce on the late Norman Levy, a former client of
JPMorgan and Madoff, and that the reports gave the impression
that Madoff was not investing Levy's money or lending him money
on margin.
Shipley and Lipp would meet Madoff for lunch from the 1990s
through the 2000s, frequently along with Levy, and raise their
concerns, the complaint said.
But in the end, the bank was "petrified" of losing business
from Levy, "an extremely important, preferred top-tier client"
of its private banking unit, the complaint added.
Shipley and Lipp did not immediately return calls seeking
comment. Lawyers for both could not immediately be identified.
The case is Central Laborers' Pension Fund et al v. Dimon et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No
14-01041.