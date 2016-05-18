(Adds details from decision, background, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co on
Wednesday won dismissal of a lawsuit brought by former customers
of Bernard Madoff who blamed the U.S. bank for playing an active
role in his Ponzi scheme and ignoring red flags of his fraud.
U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said the
plaintiffs failed to show that JPMorgan had specific control
over Madoff's fraud.
He also said the allegations suggested at most that JPMorgan
and its employees "were negligent, not fraudulent" in dealing
with Madoff, a major client for two decades prior to his
December 2008 arrest.
Koeltl also dismissed several state law claims, saying they
were preempted by federal law.
Helen Chaitman, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony said the New York-based
bank is pleased with the decision.
The lawsuit was brought on behalf of an estimated 2,500 "net
winners" who withdrew more money from their accounts at Bernard
L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC than they invested.
They sought to hold JPMorgan liable for failing to end its
relationship with Madoff although it knew or should have known
his business was a fraud, and failing to report suspicious
activity to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Many net winners say Irving Picard, a court-appointed
trustee liquidating Madoff's firm, undervalued their claims and
have filed lawsuits to hold other individuals and companies that
dealt with Madoff liable for their alleged losses.
The JPMorgan lawsuit began in March 2014, after the bank
agreed to pay $2.6 billion to settle other Madoff litigation,
and in a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. government
acknowledged responsibility for failing to stop Madoff.
Madoff, 78, is serving a 150-year prison term.
The case is Friedman et al v. JPMorgan Chase & Co et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-05899.
