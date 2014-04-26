UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
April 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co's global chairman of investment banking and veteran deal maker James Elliott will retire in June, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Elliott, who has worked on several prominent deals during his 35-year career, will leave the firm to spend more time on his ranch in Texas, the report said, citing an internal memo from Jeff Urwin, JPMorgan's global head of investment banking. (r.reuters.com/rax78v)
A JPMorgan spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Anjalirao Koppala; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.