(Adds comments from Dimon)
NEW YORK, Sept 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co's
third-quarter markets revenue is running "about the same as
everybody else," Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on
Friday after two major competitors had said their revenues were
down about 5 percent from a year earlier.
Dimon, speaking at an investor conference, did not give a
percentage change for JPMorgan.
Dimon said that during three volatile weeks in August the
investment bank's trading volume was "very slow" and while the
results "weren't really great," he added they were "pretty good.
I liked the fact that we could trade through those days and not
lose any money."
Dimon, CEO of the biggest U.S. bank by assets, commented
briefly on a wide range of topics as he took questions without
giving a speech.
He called a recent slowdown in growth in the Chinese economy
"a speed bump" and said that even if the rate of expansion is 5
percent, it would "not be a devastating thing for the world."
He warned that the bank may spend "a little bit of money" to
expand its retail operations into a new city in the United
States and open as many as 100 branches there over two years.
Because JPMorgan has more than 10 percent of insured
deposits in the United States, it is not allowed by law to buy
other banks. As a result, it must take the more expensive route
of building its own offices in order to expand, he said.
The bank has not said which urban market it wants to enter.
Dimon also said JPMorgan intends to take advantage of
weakness among European banks to take a bigger share of their
capital markets business.
Dimon spoke at a conference sponsored by Barclays, where in
the past two days executives from Bank of America Corp
and Citigroup Inc gave their 5 percent revenue decline
estimates with two more weeks to go in the quarter.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Franklin Paul
and Jeffrey Benkoe)