July 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to
pay $388 million to settle a suit by investors claiming that the
largest U.S. bank had misled them about the safety of $10
billion worth of residential mortgage-backed securities it sold
before the financial crisis.
The lawsuit, brought by Fort Worth Employees' Retirement
Fund and other investors in offerings made before the 2008
financial crisis, accused JPMorgan of misleading them about the
underwriting, appraisals and credit quality of the home loans
underlying the certificates.
The lawsuit said that after Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
failed, the certificates were worth at most 62 cents on the
dollar.
JPMorgan agreed to a $13 billion settlement with the Justice
Department in 2013 over allegations that the bank had misled
investors in mortgage-backed securities about the soundness and
risks of the investments that helped bring on the
subprime-mortgage crisis of 2008.
Throughout the litigation process, JPMorgan has said that
the poor performance of the certificates was not due to the
quality of the loans, but was caused by the collapse of the
overall economy.
The $388 million settlement was disclosed in a court filing
on Friday. It is subject to approval by a judge.
The case, whose caption names a different plaintiff, is Fort
Worth Employees' Retirement Fund v. JPMorgan Chase & Co, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-03701.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)