By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK May 14 Moody's Investors Service on
M onday said JPMorgan Chase & Co's $2 billion trading
loss is a negative development for the bank's bondholders.
JPMorgan's credit rating of Aa3, firmly ensconced in
investment grade territory, is on review for downgrade, along
with those of other major global financial institutions and
Western European banks.
"This development is credit negative" for JPMorgan
bondholders, Moody's said. "This nasty surprise from one of the
better-managed banks once again highlights the opacity of the
risks of global investment banks, as well as the difficulty of
controlling these risks," Moody's analyst Peter Nerby wrote in
the firm's Weekly Credit Outlook report.
On Thursday, the bank disclosed the $2 billion trading loss,
citing a failed hedging strategy. This development will be
included in its current rating review, but in itself does not
mark any change to its current status, Moody's said.
Fitch Ratings cut JPMorgan's rating on Friday by one notch,
to A-plus from AA-minus, and S&P revised its outlook for the
bank to negative from stable but affirmed its A credit rating.
Nerby said that while the loss itself was not significant in
the context of JPMorgan's profits, as well as its solid capital
and liquidity positions, it "once again highlights the
impenetrable veil masking the true risk profiles of global
derivative dealers or users such as JPM.
"It may also be an example of trading desk 'mission creep,'
where a transaction originally intended as a hedge morphs into a
new proprietary position, perhaps to boost returns at a time
when achieving an acceptable return on equity is hindered by low
interest rates and other revenue constraints as well as
increasing costs," the report said.
"These risks -- opacity and inherent risk management
challenges -- are two of the factors underpinning our current
review of global investment banks."