NEW YORK May 14 Moody's Investors Service on
Monday said JPMorgan Chase & Co's $2 billion trading
loss announced last week is a negative development for the
bank's bondholders.
JPMorgan's credit rating of Aa3, firmly ensconced in
investment grade territory, is on review for downgrade, along
with other major global financial institutions and Western
European banks.
"This development is credit negative" for JPMorgan
bondholders, Moody's said. "This nasty surprise from one of the
better managed banks once again highlights the opacity of the
risks of global investment banks, as well as the difficulty of
controlling these risks," Moody's analyst Peter Nerby wrote in
the firm's Weekly Credit Outlook report.
On Thursday the bank disclosed the $2 billion trading loss,
citing a failed hedging strategy. This development will be
included in its current rating review, but in itself does not
mark any change to its current status.