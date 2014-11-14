Nov 14 Alex Kantarovich, JPMorgan's head of Russian research, and four other bankers are moving to London to work on different regions after Morgan Stanley's metals team of Dmitriy Kolomytsyn and Neri Tollardo did the same, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank AG is transferring David Johnson, a trader in Moscow, to the UK to take up a new role, Bloomberg said reported citing two other people. (bloom.bg/113Xhd1)

Mikhail Galkin, head of credit research at VTB Capital in Moscow, resigned to work for Goldman Sachs Group Inc in London, the report said citing two people with knowledge of the move.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and VTB Capital could not immediately be reached for comments.

Sanctions prohibit Western investment banks from helping Russian companies deemed to be complicit in the Kremlin's Ukraine policy to raise capital and investors from the United States, EU and several other countries are not allowed to buy new securities from those firms. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)