By Olivia Oran

Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Berenson joined JPMorgan in 1984 and for the last 12 years has worked globally across industry groups on investment banking relationships, the memo said.

He helped the firm establish its investment banking franchise, and held roles including head of Latin American M&A, head of equity capital markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and co-head of equity derivatives in the Americas. Berenson later joined the technology, media and telecom coverage group and was global co-head of technology investment banking.

JPMorgan ranked first for global investment banking fees in 2016, with $5.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)