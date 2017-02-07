Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.

Brennan Spry will head the bank's corporate client banking and specialized industries business. He previously worked at Barclays Plc's investment banking division.

Spry will be based in Atlanta and succeeds Rich Grabowski, who will retire next year.

Nina Sprinkle joins JPMorgan's corporate client banking division and will focus on serving companies in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

She previously worked at SunTrust Banks Inc and Bank of America Corp.

Matt Tugwell joined JPMorgan's corporate client banking division Charlotte. Tugwell, who was most recently at Bank of America, will focus on companies in north and south Carolina. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)