March 2 Wall Street bank JP Morgan Chase & Co appointed Callum Mitchell-Thomson head of investment banking for Germany, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Mitchell-Thomson, who has been at the bank for 18 years, will report to Dorothee Blessing, JP Morgan's vice chairman of investment banking in EMEA.

The appointment will help strengthen JP Morgan's investment banking franchise in Germany, the memo said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)