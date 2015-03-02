METALS-Copper drops as China data looms, inventories rise
SYDNEY, May 8 Copper retreated in early Asian trade, with high inventories weighing on prices in both London and Shanghai markets ahead of key Chinese trade data on Monday.
March 2 Wall Street bank JP Morgan Chase & Co appointed Callum Mitchell-Thomson head of investment banking for Germany, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.
Mitchell-Thomson, who has been at the bank for 18 years, will report to Dorothee Blessing, JP Morgan's vice chairman of investment banking in EMEA.
The appointment will help strengthen JP Morgan's investment banking franchise in Germany, the memo said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
May 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close to $4 billion after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest U.S. television station operators, according to people familiar with the matter.