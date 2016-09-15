Sept 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co named Christoph Seidel as head of M&A and corporate finance in Germany and Austria, according to a note to staff seen by Reuters.

Seidel, 39, joined JPMorgan in 2002 and worked across the M&A and tech teams in Frankfurt and London.

He also spent two years with One Equity Partners, the private merchant banking arm of JPMorgan Chase.

The appointment is effective immediately, the bank said.

