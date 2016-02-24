NEW YORK Feb 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co has
named David Owen, its current chief financial officer for
Consumer & Community Banking, to be chief administrative officer
for the entire bank, according to a company memo distributed on
Wednesday and seen by Reuters.
Owen, 46, replaces Paul Compton, who left earlier this month
to be chief operating officer at Barclays Plc under CEO
Jes Staley, a former JPMorgan executive.
Owen will run an office that supports JPMorgan's operations
in 60 countries with real estate, security, and supply-chain
services.
Owen will report to Matt Zames, chief operating officer,
with whom he has worked on parts of the current drive to cut $2
billion of annual costs in the retail banking segment, which
includes branches, credit cards, and small business and auto
lending.
JPMorgan is the biggest U.S. bank by assets.
Before joining JPMorgan in 2011, Owen was at Bank of America
for eight years in various jobs. There he headed online and
mobile banking, ran fraud and claims operations and managed the
branch and teller machine network.
(Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)