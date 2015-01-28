BRIEF-Oil major Total starts production at Badamyar site
* Total has started up production from the Badamyar project, located offshore 220 kilometers south of Yangon in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
Jan 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co's chairman of investment banking for China, Frank Gong, is set to leave the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Gong, who announced his retirement plans on Tuesday, did not mention a specific date for his departure, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1yvwSOG)
Gong was appointed as chairman of investment banking for China in March. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Total has started up production from the Badamyar project, located offshore 220 kilometers south of Yangon in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
NEW YORK, May 2 Holders of Puerto Rican sales tax-backed debt sued the U.S. territory in the early hours of Tuesday morning, alleging its debt-cutting plans violate the U.S. Constitution and kicking off a likely deluge of lawsuits against the ailing island.