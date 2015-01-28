Jan 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co's chairman of investment banking for China, Frank Gong, is set to leave the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Gong, who announced his retirement plans on Tuesday, did not mention a specific date for his departure, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1yvwSOG)

Gong was appointed as chairman of investment banking for China in March. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)