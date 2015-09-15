HONG KONG, Sept 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co
said on Tuesday it hired ex-Goldman Sachs banker Houston Huang
as head of Global Investment Banking China, betting on continued
growth in the world's second largest economy.
Huang, who was previously the head of China industrials
group at Goldman, will report to David Li, chairman and chief
executive for China and co-head of banking for Greater China at
JPMorgan.
JPMorgan's former chief executive for China investment
banking, Fang Fang, left the bank in March 2014 amid a U.S.
regulatory probe into the firm's hiring practices in Asia.
The firm has suffered an exodus of senior investment bankers
since then, including China investment banking chairman Frank
Gong in January this year, and Asia Pacific vice chairman Todd
Marin in February.
