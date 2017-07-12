JPMorgan hires new head of global government relations

FILE PHOTO: A man walks into the JP Morgan headquarters at Canary Wharf in London May 11, 2012.

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired a former chief of staff to majority leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives as its new head of global government relations, according to an internal memo the bank provided on Wednesday.

Tim Berry will replace Nate Gatten, who left in May after nearly nine years at the bank to become head of government relations for American Airlines.

Berry, who worked on Republican legislative agendas, will also assist JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon in his role as chairman of the Business Roundtable, according to the memo from Peter Scher, head of corporate responsibility for JPMorgan.