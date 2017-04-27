April 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co hired three Goldman Sachs executives to strengthen its operations in Australia and New Zealand, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

JPMorgan named Andrew Tanner and Steve Maartensz as co-heads of equity distribution and Dyson Bowditch as head of syndicate for Australia and New Zealand.

All the three new hires will be joining the bank at the end of July. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)