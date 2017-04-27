British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co hired three Goldman Sachs executives to strengthen its operations in Australia and New Zealand, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
JPMorgan named Andrew Tanner and Steve Maartensz as co-heads of equity distribution and Dyson Bowditch as head of syndicate for Australia and New Zealand.
All the three new hires will be joining the bank at the end of July. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.