JOHANNESBURG, July 12 J.P. Morgan has
appointed Kevin Latter as head of investment banking in
sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), it said on Tuesday.
Latter joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
where he was head of investment banking in the region. He was
previously head of investment banking at Deutsche Bank
in South Africa, where he led the coverage team for
eight years.
"His appointment demonstrates J.P. Morgan's unwavering
commitment to our SSA franchise and reflects our ongoing focus
to deliver best-in-class products and solutions to our clients,"
said Sjoerd Leenart, regional head for J.P. Morgan Middle East,
Turkey and Africa.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Goodman)