DUBAI, June 25 JP Morgan has hired
Shakir Iqbal as head of cash equity sales for the Middle East,
North Africa and frontier markets, the U.S. bank said on
Thursday.
Iqbal, previously director of MENA and frontier market
equity sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will be
based in Dubai and report to the head of MENA markets, Khaled
Hobballah, as well as the co-heads of EMEA international cash
equity sales.
Earlier in June sources said that the head of MENA equities
at JP Morgan's brokerage department resigned to join Egypt's
EFG-Hermes Asset Management and that his replacement would be
hired by the end of the month.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David Goodman)